MLB makes change to All-Star Game uniforms and Kansas City Royals fans are unimpressed

Players line up before the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 14, 2015, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

It’s out with the old and in with the new at the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Rather than have the All-Stars wear their team uniform and caps, MLB will have each player wear special jerseys and hats, Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net reported.

Each team’s logo will be over a purple star (the game is in Denver after being moved from Atlanta). Each American League player will wear a blue jersey with three letters over the team logo on the right side. National League teams will be in white.

Major League Baseball unveils its 2021 All-Star Game uniform. Navy blue #NewEra caps with purple mountains, white and navy blue #Nike jerseys... and yes, they will be worn DURING THE GAME. #MLB #Rockies



Story and a bunch of pics right here: https://t.co/cWy8jazrQN pic.twitter.com/xYrEO7uR9k — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) June 24, 2021

Some Royals fans either thought they looked fine or were neutral. Many others, however, were unimpressed (to say the least).

Here is what Royals fans and others were sharing on Twitter:

Players wearing their team uniforms during the All-Star Game was pretty cool, so of course it's gone now. Sigh. https://t.co/wJfslaIGhD — Mike Axisa (@mikeaxisa) June 24, 2021

So they were trying to combine Atlanta and Colorado, along with maybe the Olympics? And this is the best that got spit out? Not really what I would hope for after 2 years in between all star games. — Cassie M. Hale (@its_me_cassie) June 24, 2021

Those are terrible. MLB just can’t get out of their own way. — Trevor Klaassen (@TrevorKlaassen) June 24, 2021

Are the All-Star game uniforms the worst uniforms ever? Someone designed these on purpose for the sole purpose of attacking all that is good and beautiful. pic.twitter.com/nCq2akapwW — Deacon Baldy's (@DeaconBaldys) June 24, 2021

The KCR font is horrible. — Dan Loving (@danloving) June 24, 2021

The players wearing their own jerseys during the All-Star Game was such a great tradition dating back 90 years. It’s a shame that the players will wear these uniforms instead. https://t.co/ih8rmoN9Pv — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) June 24, 2021

Tommy Hilfiger-lookin' uniforms with a completely different color scheme for the hats.

What is happening. https://t.co/BSftsytWgt — Ryan Atkinson (@ryandatkinson) June 24, 2021

The best thing about the All-Star game was seeing all the REGULAR UNIFORMS at once. We don't need special ones like this. pic.twitter.com/xqcWJDDxU2 — jᎾᎬ sᎥᎬᎶᏞᎬᏒ (@JoeSiegler) June 24, 2021

The MLB All-Star game jerseys are ugly, but I also think the NFL Draft caps are ugly, and a lot of NBA alt jerseys are ugly now, so maybe the people that don't like these are just not the target demo? https://t.co/nvIZTiCPf2 — Max Rieper (@maxrieper) June 24, 2021

GROSS. It’s hard to imagine that whoever came up with these, ACTUALLY got paid to do so? pic.twitter.com/cPqKiaSeQk — Ron Aguirre (@RonAguirre4real) June 24, 2021