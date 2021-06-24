For Pete's Sake
MLB makes change to All-Star Game uniforms and Kansas City Royals fans are unimpressed
It’s out with the old and in with the new at the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Rather than have the All-Stars wear their team uniform and caps, MLB will have each player wear special jerseys and hats, Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net reported.
Each team’s logo will be over a purple star (the game is in Denver after being moved from Atlanta). Each American League player will wear a blue jersey with three letters over the team logo on the right side. National League teams will be in white.
Some Royals fans either thought they looked fine or were neutral. Many others, however, were unimpressed (to say the least).
Here is what Royals fans and others were sharing on Twitter:
