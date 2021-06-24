Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster yells at infielders who make bizarre mental mistake

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the midst of a dreadful stretch, having lost 19 of 20 games and 33 of their last 36.

Diamondbacks fans always have the option of not watching a game, but not so for the team’s play-by-play announcer Steve Berthiaume.

Berthiaume hasn’t seen much to like lately, and on Tuesday night lost it during a game. He implored shortstop Nick Ahmed to throw the ball to the plate to catch a Brewers runner who should have been out.

Daniel Vogelbach, who was injured rounding third base after a single, instead scored a run as shortstop Josh Rojas casually tossed the ball to Ahmed. For some reason, Ahmed did nothing while Berthiaume yelled: “Get it in. Get it in! Throw the ball!!”

This is quite a play:

Daniel Vogelbach suffers a leg injury rounding 3B but the Dbacks refuse to throw it home ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/Aftk5Z31wc — MLBdream (@MLBdream) June 23, 2021

Ahmed apparently was baffled by Vogelbach’s strange path to the plate. Vogelbach appeared to be headed to the dugout but then decided to try and score while the Diamondbacks watched.

“Weird stuff happens all the time in this game,” Ahmed told reporters after the game, per MLB.com. “And I’ve played it long enough to know now there’s something new you’re going to see maybe every day and you try to be ready for everything and prepare the best you can, and that’s what I do each and every day. But I’ve never once taken a cut and relay and practiced for the guy pulling his hammy and being 30 feet outside the baseline. It’s just never happened. So I’m just going to laugh about it. There’s nothing I could have done differently.”

Berthiaume begs to differ.