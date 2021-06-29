The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their fan of the year. Here’s what to know.

Fans stand and watch second quarter play during the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The Chiefs defeated the Browns 22-17. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

If you’re a draft junkie, chances are you noticed the person who announced the Chiefs’ fifth-round selection on May 1.

It was Chiefs fan Roger McCush, who was the team’s 2020 “Fan of the Year,” as selected as part of the NFL’s contest for all 32 franchises. Once each team has a nominee, the league chooses one person as the NFL’s overall fan of the year. Last year, it was Tennessee Titans fan Brandon Galloway.

The NFL said it started the contest “to shine a light on extraordinary fans who have been a rallying force of their family, friends and/or community and inspire others through their love of football.”

With the help from our guy @ChristianOkoye, we selected Roger McCush as our NFL Fan of the Year nominee! pic.twitter.com/xcK9cpkRLR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2020

The Chiefs are now searching for their 2021 fan of the year.

“We’re seeking a Season Ticket Member who lives and breathes football, but who also exemplifies the Chiefs’ four organizational pillars: Win With Character, Unite Our Community, Inspire Our Fans and Honor Tradition,” the Chiefs wrote on their website.

“The Chiefs’ nominee will epitomize those values in their everyday life while existing as a positive and rallying force who inspires those around them, truly demonstrating what it means to be a champion on and off the field.”

The contest ends Sept. 20 and the rules and how to enter can be found here. Fans will be required to answer two essay questions and submit a photo or video that show why they should be selected.

The Chiefs fan of the year will be announced in October.

The winner will receive a unique experience (such as announcing a pick at the NFL Draft) and a chance to attend the Super Bowl, the Chiefs said.