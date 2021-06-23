Former NFL player urges fans not to make snap judgment on arrest of Chiefs’ Frank Clark

A former NFL player said the fans should look beyond just the initial facts of Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark’s arrest Sunday night.

Clark was arrested on the suspicion of a gun charge for the second time in three months after an Uzi firearm allegedly was spotted in his Lamborghini SUV by police officers.

Two of those details (the Lamborghini and the Uzi) were widely shared by sports fans. But former Colts punter Pat McAfee said people should ask themselves why Clark had the gun.

“Maybe this is something that he’s into, or maybe he legitimately had this because he thought somebody was maybe threatening his life,” McAfee said Tuesday on his show. “Or maybe he needed some protection.”

News of Clark’s arrest was first reported Monday, the same day that Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while driving to visit his aunt, as ABC News reported. Twyman is expected to make a full recovery and there was no reason given for the shooting.

McAfee saw a connection between Twyman’s shooting and Clark’s arrest.

“People go, ‘Why does he have an Uzi in his Lambo SUV?’ And then a couple hours later, a man who is in the same league, in the NFL, (is shot),” McAfee said. “I think it’s just a nice little reminder to be like, ‘OK, not everybody’s just ... walking their dog every single day and doing their thing.’ ... Let’s get to a point where Frank Clark never feels like he should have (an) ... Uzi, but also where a guy can go visit his family and not get shot four times. I think that’s ultimately what was spotlighted through these two stories.”

TMZ reported that Clark said the gun belonged to a member of his security team.

McAfee didn’t mention that report in his discussion about Clark, but reiterated that people should be looking for the reason why Clark would have a gun in his vehicle.

“Let’s maybe get a shovel out, and let’s dig a little deeper, Instead of selling the gold that people may be find. Let’s look at the ax,” McAfee said. “What’s getting us to this point? Let’s go ahead and look a little bit deeper.”

You can listen to the conversation here, but be warned there is quite a bit of cursing.