MLB’s crackdown on sticky stuff had players undressing, umpires rubbing pitcher’s hair

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer reacts as he talks with umpires during a foreign substances check in the middle of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

Baseball fans have seen something new this week as umpires were checking the glove and cap of pitchers, usually as they were headed to the dugout.

The umpires were looking for foreign substances as part of Major League Baseball’s crackdown of sticky stuff that can help increase a spin rate on pitches, which makes life difficult for batters.

Most pitchers have put up with the intrusion without much of a hubbub. On Tuesday night, Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer didn’t say anything when stopped the first time by the umpires, but he clearly was unhappy:

I … uh … don’t think Scherzer likes these … pic.twitter.com/9IQm3jO3r3 — Michael Schlact (@michael_schlact) June 22, 2021

Later, Phillies manager Joe Girardi asked the umpires to check Scherzer, the former Mizzou star. This time it was during an inning.

In this instance, Scherzer unbuckled his belt and the umpires rubbed Scherzer’s hair.

Did you see the ump even rubbed Scherzer’s hair to make sure he had nothing in it?? This is insane. — Jeff Herwig (@jeff_herwig) June 23, 2021

“I’d have to be an absolute fool to actually use something tonight when everybody’s antenna is so far high to look for anything,” Scherzer told reporters after the game.

When he left the game, Scherzer stared down Girardi and a Nationals coach cursed at the Phillies manager. Girardi left the dugout and challenged the coach to a fight.

Jomboy (as usual) had a great breakdown of the yelling, undressing and hair touching, but there’s quite a bit of cursing. This is the link to his recap.

“The whole night I was sick of kind of licking my fingers and tasting rosin, and I couldn’t even get sweat from the back of my head because it wasn’t really a warm night,” Scherzer said. “So for me, the only part that was sweaty on me was actually my hair, so I had to take off my hat to be able to try to get some type of moisture on my hand to mix with the rosin.”

Things were also strange in Texas as A’s reliever Sergio Romo took off his belt and lowered his pants when stopped by the umpires:

Oakland A’s reliever Sergio Romo was checked for “sticky stuff” and might have upstaged Max Scherzer in the process. pic.twitter.com/wL1jqt4CgE — Chris Halicke (@ChrisHalicke) June 23, 2021

One has to believe the umpires don’t like being asked to check the pitchers’ gloves, caps or hair. These checks seem likely to change at some point.