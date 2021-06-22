Terry Bradshaw is bullish on Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs, dumps on Raiders

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talks with Fox Sports announcer Terry Bradshaw after an NFL football NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 28-22 to advance to Super Bowl XLIX. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Did you know that Fox Sports studio analyst Terry Bradshaw’s wife, Tammy, is a huge Chiefs fan? Bradshaw was on Springfield’s KOLR-TV on Monday and spoke with news anchor Jesse Inman.

Bradshaw said Tammy grew up in Rogersville, a small town just east of Springfield. In fact, Tammy named a horse after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Huge Chiefs fan, huge,” said Bradshaw, the former Steelers quarterback. “She goes up to their playoff games. I have a Mahomes helmet I got him to sign for her, and I gave it to her. She named one of our really bright young studs, a yearling (after) Mahomes. When she names something after the Chiefs, it has a permanent home. I can’t get rid of it.”

Although Bradshaw helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls without a loss, Inman asked if he had any advice for Mahomes because the Chiefs were beaten by Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.

Bradshaw expects big things from Mahomes in 2021.

“Well, listen, losing a Super Bowl only inspires you,” Bradshaw said. “The great players, the competitive players, which he is, they come back more committed, more determined than ever. And I expect that to happen, that’s a really good football team. It’s not like they’re missing many pieces of the puzzle. ...

“They did bring in some tackles so offensively they’re going to be better than ever. Defensively, they’re already pretty solid. They needed lineman, Kansas City because you saw what Tampa Bay did to (Mahomes) in the Super Bowl, him running all over the place. But that’ll be competitive for sure and he’ll be determined more than ever to get ‘em back.”

Bradshaw was asked to break down the AFC West race and he said the Chargers pose a threat to the Chiefs.

As for the Las Vegas Raiders, Bradshaw dismissed their chances without much thought.

“Well, they’re gonna be awesome,” Bradshaw said. “If the Broncos get (Packers’ Aaron) Rodgers, that changes the landscape a little bit. The Raiders? The Chiefs will always beat the Raiders.

“(Los Angeles) is a team you’ve got to watch out for. ... The Chargers with that young quarterback (Justin Herbert). He’s impressive.”

Here is the conversation:

Speaking of the Chiefs, Bradshaw expects them to control the AFC West once again, barring some unexpected moves at Mile High... Takes a dig at the Raiders too LOL. pic.twitter.com/wK25EI6EYo — Jesse Inman (@jesseinmanTV) June 21, 2021

Terry Bradshaw on his ties to southwest Missouri and the Springfield area...



(Fun fact: TB is a helluva singer and will be performing several nights in August at the Clay Cooper Theater in Branson) pic.twitter.com/qqOCin4Ujx — Jesse Inman (@jesseinmanTV) June 21, 2021