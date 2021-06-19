Chiefs set record straight after Andy Reid impersonator at Royals game fools Twitter

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Andy Reid is like most people these days. The Kansas City Chiefs coach is hunkered down in his basement, trying to avoid going out in public as he works from a makeshift office consisting of a computer, an iPad and an old side table. The difference, though: He’s trying to build a team that can defend a Super Bowl title. AP Photo

A TikTok/Twitter user pulled a fast one on much of the sports world on Friday night.

A person with the handle Almost Andy Reid was at Kauffman Stadium and the Bally Sports Kansas City cameras caught him taking selfies in the stands. The broadcasters appeared to think it was Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

The Royals social-media team was definiely fooled as it shared a video on Twitter.

No wonder Mondi and Salvy went deep.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/PXSShhjMzw — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 19, 2021

On Saturday, a bunch of well-known sports Twitter accounts thought it was really Reid. Among those sharing the video were the Checkdown, Stadium and Bleacher Report.

Finally, the Chiefs had seen enough and set the record straight:

The Royals laughed about the mistake:

Ope. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 19, 2021

For those wondering, Twitter user Nikki B shared the TikTok video of the fake Andy Reid:

It’s fun when the Chiefs and Royals crossover on social media, especially when it’s something silly like this.