For Pete's Sake
Chiefs set record straight after Andy Reid impersonator at Royals game fools Twitter
A TikTok/Twitter user pulled a fast one on much of the sports world on Friday night.
A person with the handle Almost Andy Reid was at Kauffman Stadium and the Bally Sports Kansas City cameras caught him taking selfies in the stands. The broadcasters appeared to think it was Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
The Royals social-media team was definiely fooled as it shared a video on Twitter.
On Saturday, a bunch of well-known sports Twitter accounts thought it was really Reid. Among those sharing the video were the Checkdown, Stadium and Bleacher Report.
Finally, the Chiefs had seen enough and set the record straight:
The Royals laughed about the mistake:
For those wondering, Twitter user Nikki B shared the TikTok video of the fake Andy Reid:
It’s fun when the Chiefs and Royals crossover on social media, especially when it’s something silly like this.
Comments