Blue Jays hit into a historic and ‘funky’ triple play against the Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo walks toward the dugout after making a pitching change during the seventh inning of his team’s baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Sometimes a team makes a terrific defensive play and turns a triple play. Other times, a club does something inadvisable and it leads to three outs on one play.

The latter was the case in the Yankees’ 8-4 win over the Blue Jays on Thursday night as Toronto’s poor base running turned one out into three.

The Blue Jays had runners on second and third base with one out in the first inning when a chopper back to the mound somehow turned into three outs:

If you were scoring that in your head, it went 1-3-6-2-5-6, and the SABR Triple Play data base shows that’s never before happened in Major League Baseball history.

As the Yankees announcer noted it was a funky play. The other broadcaster added: “This is unbelievably bad base-running all the way around by the Blue Jays.”

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo wasn’t quite that harsh, but he wasn’t pleased with what he saw.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” Montoyo said, per MLB.com. “We didn’t do a good job on that. That’s going to happen, and young kids are going to make mistakes. And that was one of those.”