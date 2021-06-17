A Cleveland player singled on a ball hit too slow to be measured by Statcast

Cleveland Indians’ Eddie Rosario watches his RBI double in the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

Left fielder Eddie Rosario had two hits in three at-bats during Cleveland’s 8-7 win Wednesday over the Baltimore Orioles.

According to the Statcast data, Rosario’s third-inning double had an exit velocity of 83.7 mph. As for his single in the second inning, the exit velocity was so slow that it didn’t measure.

In fact, Rosario at first didn’t even realize he had hit the ball.

The pitch from Baltimore’s Keegan Akin was high and inside, so Rosario turned away from the ball and his bat hit it. It went fair (slowly) down the line. Rosario had taken a few steps away from the batter’s box, but when he saw the ball was in play, he ran to first and was safe.

“I was scared when I saw the ball going to my face,” Rosario told reporters, per MLB.com. “But when I felt the contact, when I saw it in play, I said, ‘Oh, out?’ So, I was running and running and running and they said, ‘Safe,’ and I felt happy. That happens sometimes in baseball. That’s baseball.”

Here is the accidental single:

Absolutely unbelievable bunt here by Eddie Rosario. pic.twitter.com/giKTOym3N5 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 16, 2021