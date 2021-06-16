Here are amazing stats for five Negro League stars now in Baseball Reference database

Satchel Paige pitched for the Kansas City Monarchs.

Baseball Reference this week incorporated Negro Leagues stats into their database. That came six months after Major League Baseball recognized the Negro League players as major leaguers.

“Major Negro Leagues (from 1920-1948) are now listed with the National League and American League as major leagues,” Baseball Reference wrote on its website.

“We are not bestowing a new status on these players or their accomplishments. The Negro Leagues have always been major leagues. We are changing our site’s presentation to properly recognize this fact.”

Baseball Reference said it has calculated Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and a way to see the 162-game average for the players.

If you have visited the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and hoped to see stats of some of the players you learned about, the Baseball Reference pages are fantastic.

Here are the pages for five of the best Negro Leagues players ever. Scratch that. Here are the pages for five of the best players ever.

Mike Petriello of MLB.com noted how the Satchel Paige’s page changed:

Buck Leonard was amazing:

Josh Gibson did some incredible things:

The amount of black ink on Josh Gibson’s page is outrageous! https://t.co/iSxOqSAMHP pic.twitter.com/R8oiuZTAup — Luke Knox (@lukeknox) June 15, 2021

And how much fun would it have been to see Cool Papa Bell play?

Satchel Paige once said Cool Papa Bell could flip a light switch and be in bed before the room got dark



He led in SBs eight times in his career. The only other major leaguers to do that 8+ times are Rickey Henderson, Max Carey, Luis Aparicio, & Lou Brock https://t.co/8WKdjTI8zc pic.twitter.com/wVogPwoOX0 — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) June 15, 2021

One writer compared the early careers of Oscar Charleston and Albert Pujols:

Oscar Charleston's early career was like if young Albert Pujols played an elite center field.https://t.co/k49W02A3zh pic.twitter.com/M2swocld8U — Mike Bates (@MikeBatesTWIBH) June 15, 2021