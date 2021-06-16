Travis Kelce says potential threats to the Kansas City Chiefs abound in the AFC

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce “drops the ball” after making a catch for a first down in the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday Jan. 24, 2021. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24 and will return to the Super Bowl. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

While back in Cleveland over the weekend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told reporters the Browns were “neck-and-neck” with Kansas City in the AFC.

But Kelce said Tuesday in a news conference that it’s not just the Browns who could stop the Chiefs from making a third straight Super Bowl appearance. Star sports columnist Sam Mellinger posed the question and Kelce named eight teams off the top of his head.

Kelce began with the AFC West.

“I mean we have three really good teams in the division,” Kelce said. “I’m not going to look past anybody in our division. If you look at the entire AFC, outside of the Raiders, Broncos and Chargers, obviously the Browns, the Ravens, the Titans just got another huge piece of their offense that’s very interesting.

“And who knows what’s going to show up, I mean there’s a lot of good young teams like a Miami. It’s just, you’ve got to be ready. You’ve got to be ready for it all. Can’t forget about the Bills. I mean there’s teams all over the place that can come out and get a win and you’ve just got to respect them all and go to work every single week.”

That huge piece the Titans added to their offense is wide receiver Julio Jones, who was acquired earlier this month in a trade with the Falcons.

Kelce mentioned every AFC team the Chiefs will face this season, save for two: the Steelers and Bengals.