Bill Murray has funny idea to keep Cubs’ core intact, but Chicago kids won’t like it

The Chicago Cubs weren’t expected to be in contention for the National League Central title, but after 65 games they are tied with the Brewers for the division lead.

If the Cubs can make the postseason and perhaps even win a second World Series title in six years, it could be quite a swansong for outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and infielder Javier Baez.

None of them are under contract for next season and it could be difficult for the Cubs to keep their core together.

But Cubs superfan/actor Bill Murray has a “plan” that is improbable, contentious and hilarious: let the kids help owner Tom Ricketts find the money to keep all three.

During a visit to Wrigley Field on Friday, Murray offered up his idea to Twitter user, Cubs Talk.

“This is going to be kind of controversial, especially in these difficult political times. But I’m going to suggest that the children of Chicago begin something like a March of Dimes and contribute individually, lemonade money to bring back all the players next year,” Murray said, tongue in cheek.

“You can’t expect (owner) Tom Ricketts to pay for everything, They’ve got to be prudent with the way they run their business. But if the children of the city could begin giving up their allowance in the name of keeping this Cub team together after we win the championship this year, I think they’d feel really good about it the rest of their lives,”

Bill Murray has a creative solution to keep the Cubs core together pic.twitter.com/5JV6wjDyRo — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) June 11, 2021