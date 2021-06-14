Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu takes shot at Le’Veon Bell over Andy Reid comment

Kansas City Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell (26) crosses the goal line past New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) on a touchdown carry in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke) AP

Running back Le’Veon Bell remains a free agent and last month tweeted that he would sign with a team when he’s ready.

This is part of what he wrote: “ain’t no more finessing me with lies and (stuff) just to get me to sign with they team...no more rushed decisions on my end, period...,” Bell wrote.

It’s debatable whether or not Bell was talking about the Chiefs with that message. But in October, he signed with the Chiefs just two days after being released by the New York Jets.

Bell had a minimal impact with the Chiefs. In nine regular-season games, he rushed for 254 yards in 63 attempts with a pair of touchdowns. In the postseason, Bell appeared in just one game: the AFC Divisional playoff win over the Browns when he rushed for 6 yards in 2 attempts.

Days before Super Bowl LV, Bell said he had no problem being part of a group of running backs.

That apparently wasn’t the case. Over the weekend, Bell replied to a Instagram post about someone spending more than $700 at McDonald’s with a comment about how he would never again play for Chiefs coach Andy Reid:

I think Andy Reid has more reason to say the same about LeVeon Bell. pic.twitter.com/3RI0Gwjyy7 — ️rit Chief ️ (@BritChiefUK) June 12, 2021

There’s no question that was about the Chiefs, but it seems like a strange place to say that, right?

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu didn’t seem surprised and took a shot at Bell. While responding to former NFL cornerback Charles James, Mathieu wrote: “These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success. That’s how I know I’m built different”

These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success. That’s how I know I’m built different — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 13, 2021

On Sunday, Bell tried to clarify the remark with a series of tweets.

He began with this: “I said what I said & I don’t regret at all what I said...for those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that’s fine...you have your right! just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me”

Bell added that he loved his time in KC.

I said what I said & I don’t regret at all what I said...for those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that’s fine...you have your right! just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

never did I say I didn’t enjoy my time in KC, because I loved my time there, and was probably the closest locker room full of players I ever been around...I enjoyed my teammates, the city, food, the fans, just about everything in KC... — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

I’m not about to get all into depth on why I feel the way I do, but I have my right to feel the way I feel...the ONLY thing I would change is commenting how i really felt on social media... — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

I’ll admit that’s somethin I could’ve and should’ve kept to myself & I apologize about that and that only... but I don’t regret what I said, because that’s how I feel... — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

so you can love me or hate me, I’m gonna be fine regardless ... I’m just giving you a small version from my point of view on why I said what I said ... — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021