Bashaud Breeland tells Minnesota media why he hoped to stay with Kansas City Chiefs

Before taking any questions Wednesday from the Minnesota media at his first news conference, new Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland had something to say.

Specifically to Chiefs fans.

“I want to start off by giving my farewell to Kansas City,” Breeland said. “I really want to allow myself to really tell the fans how much I appreciated my time there, the two years I was there with them. I learned a lot, it was a good part of my development and it’s a farewell, but it’s not a breakup.

“It was never done on bad terms. And sometimes when one door closes another one opens and now I’m here with the Minnesota Vikings.”

Breeland, who played the previous two seasons with the Chiefs, signed with the Vikings last Friday as a free agent.

While happy to be with Minnesota, Breeland admitted he hoped to return for a third season with the Chiefs.

“During that time in Kansas City, my heart was set on staying in Kansas City at the time,” Breeland said. “It didn’t work that way, but like I said before when one door closes another one opens. And the Minnesota Vikings, they really gave me that opportunity to come in and really provide my skillset to the team.”

Breeland, who had 17 pass breakups and four interceptions in 27 games with the Chiefs in 2019-20, was chosen by Pro Football Focus as Kansas City’s most improved player last year.

There was a comfort level with the 2020 Chiefs that helped Breeland.

“During my time in my career I was plugged in with different players, plugged in with different coaches so like different coaches have different methods,” Breeland said. “And I was finally able to really hone in on one method and make the most of it. So last year I would say I was the most comfortable in my career during that time because of those aspects.”

Nearly three months after free-agent players were allowed to sign with other teams, Breeland finally reached his deal with the Vikings.

Turns out, there was a reason for the delay.

“I ended up having surgery on my shoulder after the season in Kansas City,” Breeland said. “So it kind of slowed my free agency up.”

“During that time I was allowed to really focus on myself. It really wasn’t about ball, it was all about Breezy at the time. I knew this time would come and I’m fired up to get started.”