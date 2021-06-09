To celebrate Children’s Mercy Park’s 10th birthday, Sporting KC chose best goals there

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, on May 26, 2019, in Kansas City, Kan. AP Photo

Everything changed for Sporting Kansas City 10 years ago Wednesday.

The very first match was played at Children’s Mercy Park (née Livestrong Sporting Park) on June 9, 2011. After hosting games at Arrowhead Stadium and then Legends Field, Sporting KC had a home of its own.

To commemorate the opening of the best soccer stadium in the United States, Sporting KC picked the best goals ever scored in the building.

There are a baker’s dozen in all, and Graham Zusi and Benny Feilhaber each cracked the list twice.

Here is what the team chose.

Graham Zusi

Aug. 17, 2011

Zusi opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a blast from 30 yards out as Sporting beat Portland 3-1.

Benny Feilhaber

Aug. 31, 2013

Feilhaber got the game’s first goal against Colorado in the 33rd minute with a long-range gem. Sporting KC won 2-1.

Benny Feilhaber

July 19, 2014

In a 2-1 win against the Galaxy, Feilhaber opened the scoring in the 10th minute, again from way outside.

Krisztian Nemeth

July 1, 2015

This cheeky goal came in a 6-2 rout of Dallas in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup game. It’s my favorite of the group.

Dom Dwyer

March 12, 2016

Dwyer unleashed a rocket in the fifth minute of a 2-1 win against Vancouver. Good luck trying to stop a shot like that.

Gerso

Aug. 19, 2017

Gerso put the final touches on a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas with a sweet goal in stoppage time of the second half.

Graham Zusi

March 17, 2018

Zusi had the second goal in a 3-2 victory against the Earthquakes, placing the ball in the upper right-hand corner of the goal.

Jimmy Medranda

April 20, 2018

In a 6-0 whitewash of the Whitecaps, Medranda got the third goal of the game.

Yohan Croizet

June 16, 2018

Croizet’s goal in the 89th minute was the winner as Sporting downed FC Dallas 3-2 in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup game.

Ilie

Feb. 21, 2019

Ilie got the last score in a 3-0 win over Mexico’s Toluca in a CONCACAF Champion’s League game.

Johnny Russell

May 26, 2019

Russell dribbled through three Seattle defenders for his second goal, this one just before the half, and Sporting prevailed 3-2.

Erik Hurtado

Oct. 11, 2020

Hurtado provided the game-winner in the 79th minute as Sporting KC rallied and defeated Nashville 2-1.

Gianluca Busio

May 29, 2021

The only goal off a set-piece that made the list and it’s one that stands alone from last month’s 3-2 win over Houston.

This is the video of the goals:

Were there any goals you think should have made the cut?