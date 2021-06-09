For Pete's Sake
To celebrate Children’s Mercy Park’s 10th birthday, Sporting KC chose best goals there
Everything changed for Sporting Kansas City 10 years ago Wednesday.
The very first match was played at Children’s Mercy Park (née Livestrong Sporting Park) on June 9, 2011. After hosting games at Arrowhead Stadium and then Legends Field, Sporting KC had a home of its own.
To commemorate the opening of the best soccer stadium in the United States, Sporting KC picked the best goals ever scored in the building.
There are a baker’s dozen in all, and Graham Zusi and Benny Feilhaber each cracked the list twice.
Here is what the team chose.
Graham Zusi
Aug. 17, 2011
Zusi opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a blast from 30 yards out as Sporting beat Portland 3-1.
Benny Feilhaber
Aug. 31, 2013
Feilhaber got the game’s first goal against Colorado in the 33rd minute with a long-range gem. Sporting KC won 2-1.
Benny Feilhaber
July 19, 2014
In a 2-1 win against the Galaxy, Feilhaber opened the scoring in the 10th minute, again from way outside.
Krisztian Nemeth
July 1, 2015
This cheeky goal came in a 6-2 rout of Dallas in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup game. It’s my favorite of the group.
Dom Dwyer
March 12, 2016
Dwyer unleashed a rocket in the fifth minute of a 2-1 win against Vancouver. Good luck trying to stop a shot like that.
Gerso
Aug. 19, 2017
Gerso put the final touches on a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas with a sweet goal in stoppage time of the second half.
Graham Zusi
March 17, 2018
Zusi had the second goal in a 3-2 victory against the Earthquakes, placing the ball in the upper right-hand corner of the goal.
Jimmy Medranda
April 20, 2018
In a 6-0 whitewash of the Whitecaps, Medranda got the third goal of the game.
Yohan Croizet
June 16, 2018
Croizet’s goal in the 89th minute was the winner as Sporting downed FC Dallas 3-2 in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup game.
Ilie
Feb. 21, 2019
Ilie got the last score in a 3-0 win over Mexico’s Toluca in a CONCACAF Champion’s League game.
Johnny Russell
May 26, 2019
Russell dribbled through three Seattle defenders for his second goal, this one just before the half, and Sporting prevailed 3-2.
Erik Hurtado
Oct. 11, 2020
Hurtado provided the game-winner in the 79th minute as Sporting KC rallied and defeated Nashville 2-1.
Gianluca Busio
May 29, 2021
The only goal off a set-piece that made the list and it’s one that stands alone from last month’s 3-2 win over Houston.
This is the video of the goals:
Were there any goals you think should have made the cut?
