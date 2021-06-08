For Pete's Sake
Rex Hudler sparks debate among Kansas City Royals fans: does avocado belong on pizza?
There’s wasn’t much for Royals fans to like about the 8-3 loss to the Angels on Monday night, so the conversation on Twitter turned to pizza.
Jackson Kowar didn’t make it out of the first inning of his major-league debut, and the Royals trailed by five runs by the fifth inning. So maybe a diversion wasn’t such a bad thing.
The pizza talk started when Bally Sports Kansas City’s Rex Hudler mentioned his dinner: pineapple, tomato and avocado on pizza.
Royals fans had a mixed reaction to the thought of avocado on pizza. And it was such a hot topic that even the team mentioned it on Twitter.
So what do you think of the idea of avocado on pizza? Vote in the poll below:
