Rex Hudler sparks debate among Kansas City Royals fans: does avocado belong on pizza?

There’s wasn’t much for Royals fans to like about the 8-3 loss to the Angels on Monday night, so the conversation on Twitter turned to pizza.

Jackson Kowar didn’t make it out of the first inning of his major-league debut, and the Royals trailed by five runs by the fifth inning. So maybe a diversion wasn’t such a bad thing.

The pizza talk started when Bally Sports Kansas City’s Rex Hudler mentioned his dinner: pineapple, tomato and avocado on pizza.

Pineapple, tomato, and avocado on a @MinskysPizza. @RexHudler1 is a national treasure! — Jason Hanna (@JasonHannaphoto) June 8, 2021

Royals fans had a mixed reaction to the thought of avocado on pizza. And it was such a hot topic that even the team mentioned it on Twitter.

This feels like one of those 54 Not Gonna Win Games.



On the bright side I'm going to be reciting "pineapple, tomato, and avocado pizza" in my brain for the rest of eternity. — Hunter Samuels (@HunterSamuels) June 8, 2021

Ok, enough about the game. Let's just discuss avocado pizza. #Royals — Brian Fuller (@brfuller23) June 8, 2021

We have reached the time of night that Hud is talking about pineapple, tomato and avocado on his pizza. — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) June 8, 2021

If @MinskysPizza doesn't have "The Hudler" - a pizza with pineapple, avocado, and tomato on it - by next week, their marketing department should be fired. — Max Rieper (@maxrieper) June 8, 2021

Whit not being an All-Star would be almost as ridiculous as ordering a pineapple, tomato and avocado pizza.#VoteWhit: https://t.co/fEY1ycYg48#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/QQS2SOnXmY — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 8, 2021

SAME! avocado? On the pizza? — Stacy Myers (@StaceFace22) June 8, 2021

I’m a long time fan of pineapple on pizza so what hell, I’d give the avocado pairing a chance. — SnoMan (@SNo_Man2168) June 8, 2021

Is this baseball, or a Cormac McCarthy novel? — Unpainted Huffhines (@ogdismycopilot) June 8, 2021

I’d 100% eat—or at least try—a gluten free pineapple/tomato/avocado pizza. — Jake Eisenberg (@JakeEisenberg_) June 8, 2021

who puts avocado on their pizza?!? — Junk (@kcjunk) June 8, 2021

So what do you think of the idea of avocado on pizza? Vote in the poll below: