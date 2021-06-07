Virginia pitchers says in funny interview he was offered a bribe ... in Dippin’ Dots

The Virginia baseball team played an elimination game against South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, and Cavaliers pitcher Stephen Schoch said he was bribed to throw the game.

There’s nothing nefarious about this incident, however. It came from a Gamecocks fan, who offered to buy Schoch some Dippin’ Dots.

Schoch considered the offer. But he instead threw 2 1/3 innings of hitless ball to wrap up Virginia’s 3-2 win.

After the game,Schoch revealed the offer that was made in a really funny interview. Schoch also talked about some other strange subjects in a hilarious interview.

“I heard a fan offer free Dippin’ Dots if I blew it,” Schoch said. “Which, the price of Dippin’ Dots with inflation is just unreal. So, for a brief moment I was like, dang, Dippin’ Dogs sound good. But also I thought in the back of my head, we win today, we win tonight and we’re gonna be here another day, and that’s more per diem so that means I can buy my own Dippin’ Dots and be a winner.”

Schoch also said at one point: “I think I’m a cool guy. My dogs think I’m awesome. My teammates like me and my friends like me.”

There was a Kenny Powers comparison, his fear of caves and more. Here is the interview, which is hilarious:

Dippin’ Dots offered this response:

Win, lose, Dippin’ Dots always sound good. — Dippin' Dots (@DippinDots) June 7, 2021