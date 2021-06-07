After signing with Vikings, Bashaud Breeland writes note to Chiefs, Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) catches an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, February 2, 2020. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Bashaud Breeland’s tenure with the Chiefs lasted just two seasons, but it was the most successful stretch in team history.

The Chiefs made the Super Bowl both years with Breeland starting at cornerback in each game. In all, Breeland made six postseason starts with five passes defended and an interception, which came in Super Bowl LIV.

But Breeland’s time with the Chiefs officially ended Friday when he signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent.

Shortly after the news broke of Breeland’s deal, he tweeted a message to his now former coaches and teammates and “the city itself.” He singled out defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, defensive backs/cornerbacks coach Sam Madison and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt.

“Coach Spagz, Coach Merrit and my dog coach Madison the love was real and this is a Fairwell but not a break up!” Breeland wrote. “To my brothers and the city itself the memories won’t be forgotten and the love will continue from this day forth. Big Love Breezy”

Breeland later tweeted with the Vikings hashtag: “My legacy is wat it is rather they acknowledge it or not #skol”

