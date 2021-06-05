Story of Ben Zobrist’s ring takes a turn after comments from agent, auction house

Chicago Cubs’ Ben Zobrist celebrates with teammates in a dugout after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Chicago. FILE Photo

Former Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist apparently was surprised to hear the World Series ring he received for helping Chicago win the 2016 World Series will be auctioned.

On Friday, Heritage Auctions tweeted a photo of Zobrist’s ring and said it was going to be available for bids this summer.

Coming up in our August Platinum Auction, Ben Zobrist’s 2016 #Cubs World Series ring! The first Cubs player ring to hit the auction block pic.twitter.com/7DjA35ECXM — Heritage Auctions Sports (@Heritage_Sport) June 4, 2021

But Zobrist’s agent, Scott Pucino, on Saturday told the Chicago Tribune that Zobrist was in possession of the ring.

“He’s not selling it,” Pucino told the Tribune. “I had a conversation with him twice — one late (Friday) night and one early in the afternoon.

“I said, ‘Are you sure you’re not selling it?’ He said ‘No, it makes no sense. Why would I sell this ring? It makes no sense. I’m never going to get rid of this ring — never, never, ever.’”

In response to the comment from Zobrist’s agent, Heritage Auctions said it is trying to get to the bottom of the burgeoning mystery.

“We’re going off what the consigner told us but certainly like I said it got posted several months before the auction,” Robert Wilonsky, the communications director for Heritage Auctions, said Saturday. “So we’re still doing our diligence. There could be any number of answers to the question, so at this point I just don’t know.

“He may have it. I mean until we see Zobrist’s ring, and I’ve asked to see the paperwork from the consigner, it’s possible (Zobrist) had a duplicate ring made. There’s any number of possible answers to the question.”

Wilonsky said he is familiar with the person who is offering the ring to Heritage.

“This guy who is consigning it is somebody who collects this kind of material,” Wilonsky said. “He certainly bought it. He told the consignment director that he bought it from Zobrist, so he’s somebody who is a collector of this kind of stuff. He buys it frequently. So until I talk to him or until the consignment director talks to him, I can’t give anybody a definitive answer yet.

“I want to know more than anyone.”