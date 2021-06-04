Myles Garrett not worried rebuilt Browns defense will be unready for Chiefs in opener

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pressured by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in the first half Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Defensive end Myles Garrett was one of a reported 55 Browns players at the team’s organized team activities (OTA) this week.

Last week, the Chiefs had 81 players at OTAs, The Star’s Herbie Teope reported. That let to Garrett being asked by reporters in a Zoom call if he was concerned about discrepancy in the numbers since the Browns play the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the season opener.

“Not at all,” Garrett said Wednesday. “I’m glad they have attendance, but just because they’re getting work in at their facility doesn’t mean that we’re not working just because we’re away.

“Our defense is getting their work. Our guys (on offense) are working on their craft, just from home. We have that freedom and liberty. When we get to Game 1, we’ll see who has been jelling better and who’s got the upper hand.”

The Browns defense will look much different in the season opener than in the playoff game at Arrowhead in January.

Six free agents signed with Cleveland: defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley; defensive tackle Malik Jackson; linebacker Anthony Walker; and defensive backs Troy Hill and John Johnson III.

Cleveland also drafted cornerback Greg Newsome II and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Garrett was asked if the Browns might be better off facing the Chiefs later in the season because the defense might not be set by the first Sunday of the NFL season.

“No. I think it’ll come together quicker than most people anticipate,” Garrett said. “I like who we have on defense. I feel like the offense stayed pretty much the same except for a couple of new additions.

“There’s a lot of guys who’ve played some good football that we’ve added to our roster, so I won’t be surprised that they come in here and start making plays immediately, just because that’s what they’ve been doing. And our defense isn’t absolutely exotic. When they come in, they’re smart, they’re quick as a whip and they’ll be able to catch on and follow suit.”