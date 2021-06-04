Current, ex-Royals remember Yordano Ventura on what would’ve been his 30th birthday

The anniversaries are still tough for some players who were teammates with Yordano Ventura.

The sting of Ventura’s death is sadly recalled on the anniversary of the January day he died in a single-vehicle accident in the Dominican Republic. And June 3, the day Ventura was born, also remains tough for current and former Royals players.

Some of those former teammates shared messages Thursday on social media on what would have been Ventura’s 30th birthday.

Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer liked and retweeted this from the Royals:

Royals outfielder Jarrod Dyson shared this photo from the 2015 World Series:

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi also posted a World Series photo in an Instagram post. In this one, Ventura was smiling:

Former Royals pitcher Edinson Volquez shared a video in an Instagram post:

Royals fans also wrote messages about Ventura on Twitter. Here is a sample of just a few of them:

