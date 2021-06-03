A happy Orlando Brown knocked over Tyreek Hill while celebrating TD at Chiefs OTAs

Tyreek Hill was fine.

First off, this was a funny moment at the Chiefs’ organized team activities (OTAs). But a video also shows that tackle Orlando Brown moves really well.

Brown, who is listed at 6 foot 8 and 345 pounds, displayed a decent vertical jump as well in a video tweeted by the Chiefs on Thursday.

A play at OTAs resulted in a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill. Brown was clearly fired up by the score and ran to celebrate with Hill.

Things didn’t turn out well for Hill, who ended up on the ground.

OTAs are the perfect time to see what works and what doesn't on the field.



“Hey, I got about 8 inches off the ground,” joked Brown, who was mic’d-up, perhaps a sign that a longer video of his best moments will be coming later.

Fun stuff, right? Well, maybe not for the 5-10, 185-pound Hill.