A 20-0 Chiefs record? NFL Network’s Rich Eisen sees two threats in regular season.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 54 against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Say, have you heard that Patrick Mahomes is shooting for a 20-0 season for the Chiefs?

Of course you have. Mahomes made the comment last weekend and it’s been one of the biggest talking points in the NFL.

The NFL Network’s Rich Eisen mentioned Mahomes’ goal on his show this week and broke down the Chiefs’ schedule game-by-game.

In Eisen’s estimation, the Chiefs will open the season with six straight wins before traveling to Nashville to face the Titans. Going back to the 2014 season, Tennessee has won four of five against the Chiefs.

The lone win for KC: the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium before Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs play the Titans on Oct. 24, and Eisen sees Tennessee winning.

“I’m gonna say the dream ends there,” Eisen said. “I’ll say that’s a loss.”

Eisen also thinks the Chiefs will lose a Dec. 16 contest at the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s a Thursday night game on the road. The only other possible loss Eisen sees is if the Chiefs rest their starters in the final week of the season.

“If they’re healthy man, come on,” Eisen said. “If they’re healthy, look out. ... Everybody’s waiting for them to take a step back and I think they’ve redone their offensive line in a very impressive, smart way.

“And I think that they’re going to be the favorites to win the AFC. And I think they will win the AFC, and I think they’re gonna make a third straight appearance in the Super Bowl.”

This is Eisen talking about the Chiefs:

We heard @PatrickMahomes talk about wanting the @chiefs to go 20-0, so we ran down their 2021 schedule to see if it was possible this coming #NFL season: pic.twitter.com/ugFZSCiJYt — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 1, 2021