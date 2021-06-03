Tyrann Mathieu: ‘Nobody God created’ is like Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and safety Tyrann Mathieu, center, celebrated a Super Bowl victory in February. Four months later, they could be at the forefront of the NFL’s changing stance on player protests. cochsner@kcstar.com

One way you can tell that people consider the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes to be the best in the NFL is by what’s said about up-and-coming quarterbacks.

Many of them draw comparisons to Mahomes.

For instance, The Checkdown shared videos of Southlake (Texas) High School quarterback Quinn Ewers, who will play at Ohio State after graduating next year.

It included the words “The Next Mahomes?”

Interestingly, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu responded to the post with a forceful message that there is no next Mahomes. No even Aaron Rodgers or Josh Allen.

Mathieu wrote: “He smooth for his age but I just practiced against mahomes & ain’t nobody God created is anything like him ... Rodgers and Allen (are) pretty good but they ain’t even mahomes.”

Mahomes then paid tribute to Mathieu on Twitter. It seems Chiefs practices aren’t just a Mahomes show as Mathieu sometimes intercepts passes.

Have to remind myself it’s @Mathieu_Era. Everytime he gets an INT off me https://t.co/wpwdxoWPqQ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 2, 2021

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, the former Giants safety, responded to Mahomes and said something that Chiefs fans would agree with:

Man I would actually pay good money to watch y’all practice. Already know it’s a show https://t.co/yp6ymQZm9g — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 2, 2021