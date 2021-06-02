Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez gave his bat to a young fan — then hit a home run

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

In her job as Major League Baseball’s replay technician for the umpire reviews at Kauffman Stadium, Sarah Blattner sees many things that Royals fans never know about.

Most involve player interactions with fans, and Blattner doesn’t usually share what she sees on Twitter. But during the Royals’ 10-5 win over the Pirates on Monday, she couldn’t resist.

After Royals catcher Salvador Perez crushed a two-run homer in the fourth inning, a young boy was cheering his heart out. Perez apparently took notice.

Before he stepped to the plate in the seventh inning, Perez made that kid’s night one he won’t forget. The boy got a fist bump and a bat from Perez, who then hit his second home run of the night. Here is what Blattner tweeted:

This kid is winning! Day made! pic.twitter.com/D2qlEvekqZ — Sarah Blattner (@Blatt_Kat11) June 2, 2021

“It all happened right in front of me. Kid had pine tar all over his hands,” Blattner wrote in a Twitter message. “Absolutely adorable.”

The Royals also tweeted photos of the interaction:

This young #Royals fan kept encouraging Salvy all night.



Salvy made sure he knew he heard him. #TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/ojAnO8MosC — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 2, 2021

“I know players don’t do those things for the recognition but Salvy is a one of a kind player and person,” Blattner wrote in a Twitter message, “and I thought people should know.”

It was a cool moment.