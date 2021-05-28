This is why ex-NBA star Rasheed Wallace wore Kansas City Chiefs gear Thursday on ESPN

Rasheed Wallace spent most of his 16-year NBA career with Portland and Detroit. He was born and raised in Philadelphia and went to college at the University of North Carolina.

So some people were surprised/delighted to see Wallace wearing a Chiefs cap and T-shirt Thursday while on ESPN’s “The Jump.”

Rasheed Wallace joins The Jump to discuss the abusive fans who marred last night's playoff games - smart discussion here with @MrVinceCarter15 and @ZachLowe_NBA pic.twitter.com/lIEpEO2qBZ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 28, 2021

As it turns out, Wallace has been a Chiefs fan for nearly 30 years.

In 2009, Wallace attended the Chiefs-Eagles game in Philadelphia and he was wearing a Derrick Thomas jersey.

“That’s been my team since 1994,” Wallace told The Star at the time, “when we got Joe.”

Quarterback Joe Montana actually was acquired by the Chiefs in 1993 but there have been other times that Wallace was seen in red.

Wallace attended the Chiefs’ 2011 playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. At that time he told The Star: “My whole family liked Philadelphia, so I went with the Chiefs.”

A 2004 story in The Star about the Pistons included this excerpt:

It was a strange Detroit beginning for Wallace, who showed up to his introductory press conference wearing a Derrick Thomas throwback jersey.

“They’re the best team in the NFL, believe that,” Wallace said of the Chiefs.

They weren’t. The Chiefs finished 7-9 in 2004.

But it’s clear that Wallace has stuck with KC through thick and thin, and a few Chiefs fans were thrilled to see him Thursday on ESPN.

Look at Rasheed Wallace repping Chiefs gear! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/4LP6NjHFaI — Brad Henson (@bradleychenson) May 27, 2021

Rasheed Wallace rockin chiefs gear — Tory Miller (@MillerTory) May 27, 2021