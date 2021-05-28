The Chicago White Sox unveiled their special Nike ‘City Connect’ uniforms

Seven Major League Baseball teams are debuting “City Connect” uniforms this season with the rest of the clubs expected to join next year.

On its website, Nike wrote this about the special look: “Developed in collaboration with seven inaugural clubs (Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants), Nike MLB City Connect Series honors the history that binds club, fan, city and culture.”

Earlier this year the Marlins wore their “City Connect” uniforms in a game:

On Friday, it was the Chicago White Sox’s turn. The team tweeted a short video showing off jerseys that say “Southside” and caps with “Chi” on them.

Here they are.

The black & white is iconic – a game changer.

But now, it’s time for the remix.

“Nike is uniquely suited for our relationship with MLB because we like pushing the edges of creativity across the board, but it’s always done out of a place of supporting the players and advancing the sport,” Sonja Henning, Nike vice president of North America League Partnerships, said on the company’s website. “We take that same attentive energy in hearing insight from athletes and apply that to visualizing new and familiar relationships between clubs, cities and fans.”

The initial reaction from fans was positive.

