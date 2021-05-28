The Oakland A’s are giving their player of the game a golden trident after a win

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt holds a trident while interviewed after the Athletics defeated the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

The San Diego Padres have recently started giving their player of the game a “Swagg Chain,” which is based off the Turnover Chain tradition started by the University of Miami football team in 2017.

The Oakland A’s have something even better: a golden trident. It is given to the “rider of the wave,” which is the team’s player of the game.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt showed off the trident after throwing a two-hit shutout against the Angels on Thursday night. Bassit said fellow pitcher Sean Manaea, the former Royals first-round draft pick, bought it during Oakland’s 13-game winning streak in April.

“On that winning streak, I said man, ‘Rider of the Wave,’ what have we got going on here?” Bassitt said during a postgame interview. “I found this thing and I ain’t gonna lie, this thing is like 40 pounds and it was not cheap and Manaea said, ‘I’m pulling the trigger on it.’”

Well, let’s be glad Manaea got it, because this is awesome:

The A’s give out a damn golden trident in the clubhouse to the player of the game and I would say Chris Bassitt deserved it tonight after a CG shutpiece. pic.twitter.com/vrmlXzZyMO — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 28, 2021

This could explain where Brick Tamland got that trident in “Anchorman.”