Chicago Cubs’ Javy Báez stole a run with his amazing running to (and from) first base

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Will Craig, right, tosses the ball to catcher Michael Perez, left, after Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez (9) hit a fielder’s choice third to first and was caught in a rundown between home and first during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Cub’s Willson Contreras, top center, scores on the play and Báez reached second on an errant throw by Pirates’ catcher Perez. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

With two outs, a base runner can’t score a run when the batter is called out at first base.

That seemingly simple rule was forgotten by the Pittsburgh Pirates during their game Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was on second base with two outs in the third inning when shortstop Javy Báez hit a grounder to Pirates third baseman Erick Gonzalez. The throw to Gonzalez pulled first baseman Will Craig off the bag and that’s when the fun began.

Craig chased Báez nearly all the way back to the plate before throwing home too late to get Contreras. Catcher Michael Perez threw back to first base but no one was covering and the ball skipped away to allow Baez to take second base.

You likely have never seen this before in the majors:

Two things the Pirates could have done:

1. Craig simply could have been more aggressive as he tried to tag Báez

2. Another Pirates player could have been at first base to get the out

Instead it turned into a weird and wonderful play, unless you’re a Pirates fan.