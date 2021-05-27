Alcides Escobar jumped at the chance to come back ‘home’ to Kansas City Royals

For some Royals fans, shortstop Alcides Escobar holds a special place in their hearts.

There are memories of the Esky Magic, the leadoff home run in the 2015 World Series and his ALCS MVP award that year.

In honor of the Royals bringing back Alcides Escobar, throwback to that time he led off the 2015 World Series with an inside the park home run (Mets mutuals don't watch this) pic.twitter.com/96bw43m7UN — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) May 4, 2021

Others remember the .275 on-base percentage in 2017-18, Escobar’s final two years with the Royals, and a 57% success rate in stolen-base attempts.

But Escobar’s memories of Kansas City are nothing but joyful, so that’s why he jumped at the chance to rejoin the organization. He signed a minor-league deal earlier this month.

“I’m just happy to be back to my home,” Escobar told MiLB.com after Triple-A Omaha beat Indianapolis 10-7 on Wednesday. “When my agent told me, before signing, (you) can go back to Kansas City… Yes. I don’t think nothing about it. Just say ‘yes.’”

Escobar went 4 for 4 against Indianapolis with four RBIs and a home run. It was just his ninth game with the Storm Chasers and his batting average jumped 135 points to .222.

Returning to the Royals organization may have seemed at one time like a pipe dream for Escobar, 34.

After leaving the Royals following the 2018 season, Escobar signed with the White Sox and appeared in 96 games for Triple-A Charlotte. He played last season with the Yakult Swallows in the Japanese Central League, hitting .273 in 104 games.

The Royals appear set at shortstop with Adalberto Mondesi returning from an injury and Nicky Lopez playing well during Mondesi’s absence. So a return to Kansas City doesn’t seem imminent.

But at this point, Escobar’s focus is simply on trying to get his timing back at the plate.

“I’m just working in the cage and working in batting practice,” Escobar told MiLB. “I’m not playing for all of spring training. The last game I played was like last year in November. That’s like six months where I didn’t see any pitchers.”

Escobar was particularly heartened by his performance Wednesday because he thought he’d be getting the day off.

“Wow, that’s unbelievable,” Escobar said. “I’m not in the lineup today. (Kevin) Merrell’s got something in his leg, and the manager comes to me and says, ‘Hey, you’re playing.’ I’m like, ‘OK, I’m ready.’ Then I’m like 4 for 4. It’s a great night.”