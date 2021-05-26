For Pete's Sake
Luka Doncic greeted Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes after Mavericks’ playoff win
Because he grew up in East Texas, it’s no surprise that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a Dallas Mavericks fan.
That would explain why Mahomes had courtside seats for Dallas’ playoff game Tuesday night against the Clippers in Los Angeles.
The Clippers put Mahomes, who was at the game with his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, on the video board at the Staples Center. Fans enthusiastically welcomed Mahomes.
At halftime of the game, NBA legend Jerry West came down to talk with Mahomes:
It proved to be a good night for Mahomes and the Mavericks.
Dallas star Luka Dončić had 39 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Mavericks won 127-121 and took a 2-0 lead in the series.
After the game, Dončić celebrated the win with Mahomes:
