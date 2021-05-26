Luka Doncic greeted Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes after Mavericks’ playoff win

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates after a dunk by Kristaps Porzingis during the second half in Game 2 of the team’s NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Because he grew up in East Texas, it’s no surprise that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a Dallas Mavericks fan.

That would explain why Mahomes had courtside seats for Dallas’ playoff game Tuesday night against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

The Clippers put Mahomes, who was at the game with his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, on the video board at the Staples Center. Fans enthusiastically welcomed Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes is here for Clippers-Mavs and just received a loud ovation here at Staples Center. pic.twitter.com/fPkvobqjrE — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 26, 2021

Patrick Mahomes is here. We know he’s a Doncic fan. He’s wearing blue, but both teams have blue as primary colors. pic.twitter.com/EwxETMTCE0 — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) May 26, 2021

At halftime of the game, NBA legend Jerry West came down to talk with Mahomes:

Jerry West talking with Patrick Mahomes at halftime. pic.twitter.com/osZKgvahRp — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) May 26, 2021

It proved to be a good night for Mahomes and the Mavericks.

Dallas star Luka Dončić had 39 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Mavericks won 127-121 and took a 2-0 lead in the series.

After the game, Dončić celebrated the win with Mahomes:

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic daps up Patrick Mahomes after hanging 39 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists on Clippers in Game 2 win pic.twitter.com/fteO82SnQS — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 26, 2021

Luka Doncic and Patrick Mahomes sharing a moment after the Mavs win Game 2 in LA. (Courtesy: NBA TV) #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/SNIVdk9Qlf — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 26, 2021