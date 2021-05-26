A 3-year-old Royals fan had sweet reaction to seeing Kauffman Stadium for first time

For Trey Ashby and his family, a trip to Kauffman Stadium happens just once a year.

They live in Omaha so the visit to Kansas City is something special, and Ashby was thrilled to have his sons Warren, 5, and Wally, 3, at Sunday’s Royals-Tigers game.

As they neared their seats, Ashby was particularly excited for Wally, who was at Kauffman Stadium for the first time.

“We were walking up the corridor and I remembered my oldest son’s reaction the first time he saw the K,” Ashby wrote in a text message. “So at the last second I decided to record Wally’s and his reaction was even better than I could imagine.”

Wally was giddy, and the video, which you can see above, has had more than 200,000 views on Twitter.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kauffman Stadium was without fans last year. So getting back to see the Royals in person was a joyful experience for Ashby.

“It was such a special day,” he wrote. “We’re from Omaha, so we only get to one game a year and missed 2020. So it had been two years. Sitting there with my boys enjoying the game was about as happy as I could possibly be. Plus the Royals won on a walk-off home run to make the day ever more memorable for us!”

Yes, Carlos Santana’s two-run home run in the ninth inning turned a one-run deficit into a 3-2 win for the Royals.

But the crowd of 15,540 celebrating the victory was a bit much for a 3-year-old’s ears.

Ashby is a school teacher with a unique hobby.

“I make model stadiums completely out of paper,” he wrote. “I chose to use paper just because I could get some for free out of my school’s recycling bin (I’m a high school teacher). It’s blossomed in to a pretty large social media following and a nice small business. I’ve made stadiums for the Seahawks, NASCAR, Jim Harbaugh and Keith Olbermann.”

I made a model of Cleveland Municipal Stadium completely out of paper. @Indians @Browns pic.twitter.com/XwgTe6B0aL — Paper Stadiums (@PaperStadiums) October 6, 2020

Here is one that wasn’t made of paper but baseball cards (Royals fans will recognize it):

I made a model of Kauffman Stadium almost completely out of @Royals baseball cards. pic.twitter.com/2hsHKeKDwv — Paper Stadiums (@PaperStadiums) June 8, 2020