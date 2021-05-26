For Pete's Sake
A 3-year-old Royals fan had sweet reaction to seeing Kauffman Stadium for first time
For Trey Ashby and his family, a trip to Kauffman Stadium happens just once a year.
They live in Omaha so the visit to Kansas City is something special, and Ashby was thrilled to have his sons Warren, 5, and Wally, 3, at Sunday’s Royals-Tigers game.
As they neared their seats, Ashby was particularly excited for Wally, who was at Kauffman Stadium for the first time.
“We were walking up the corridor and I remembered my oldest son’s reaction the first time he saw the K,” Ashby wrote in a text message. “So at the last second I decided to record Wally’s and his reaction was even better than I could imagine.”
Wally was giddy, and the video, which you can see above, has had more than 200,000 views on Twitter.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kauffman Stadium was without fans last year. So getting back to see the Royals in person was a joyful experience for Ashby.
“It was such a special day,” he wrote. “We’re from Omaha, so we only get to one game a year and missed 2020. So it had been two years. Sitting there with my boys enjoying the game was about as happy as I could possibly be. Plus the Royals won on a walk-off home run to make the day ever more memorable for us!”
Yes, Carlos Santana’s two-run home run in the ninth inning turned a one-run deficit into a 3-2 win for the Royals.
But the crowd of 15,540 celebrating the victory was a bit much for a 3-year-old’s ears.
Ashby is a school teacher with a unique hobby.
“I make model stadiums completely out of paper,” he wrote. “I chose to use paper just because I could get some for free out of my school’s recycling bin (I’m a high school teacher). It’s blossomed in to a pretty large social media following and a nice small business. I’ve made stadiums for the Seahawks, NASCAR, Jim Harbaugh and Keith Olbermann.”
Here is one that wasn’t made of paper but baseball cards (Royals fans will recognize it):
