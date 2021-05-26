Travis Kelce ‘intrigued’ by thought of Julio Jones joining  Kansas City Chiefs

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Fans of 31 NFL teams have been dreaming this week about what it would mean if their favorite franchise acquired Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

There’s been high drama in the NFL this week after Jones took a phone call from Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe while he was recording “Undisputed.” Jones said he doesn’t want to return to the Falcons.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted this update:

Clarity on the situation between the #Falcons and WR Julio Jones: The All-Pro requested a trade from the organization a few months ago, sources say, and the team then agreed to listen to offers. That’s how it began and why it continues. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2021

And ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported what the Falcons want in return:

Atlanta has asked teams that have inquired about Julio Jones for a first-round draft pick in return, per sources. Others around the league don’t believe the Falcons ultimately will get a first for the perennial Pro-Bowl wide receiver. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2021

Would the Chiefs be in the mix for Jones? NBC Sports’ Peter King jokingly offered up a very specific chance of that happening:

That’s just a bit of what’s been said this week, as this has been the dominant story in the NFL. In fact, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was asked about Jones during an interview Tuesday on ESPN’s “NFL Live.”

Kelce seemed open to having Jones join the Chiefs.

“I’ll tell you what, I’m intrigued,” Kelce said. “My eyes are open, I’m peeking at the headlines seeing where it goes. Listen, that’s a game-changer when you talk about guys that can make plays anywhere on the field, full route tree no matter where you put him. I mean that’s that’s a guy that changes the game and changes teams, so I’m interested to see where he lands.”

Jones’ contract might make it tough for the Chiefs to trade for him, but it seems clear Kelce would welcome Jones in KC.

In the ESPN interview, Kelce also was asked if he would like to face the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LVI, which will be held at SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

There is little doubt that Kelce would like a chance to get back at Tampa Bay, which thumped the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. Kelce then talked a bit about the new energy surrounding the team.

“Oh yeah, man,” Kelce said. “I’ll start off by saying, I hope I see those guys in LA at the end of the season. But we’re just gonna take it day-by-day, game-by-game and see how the how the cards get dealt and I think coach (Andy) Reid’s done an unbelievable job of not only bringing in the right guys but setting the standard of how we work here in Kansas City, and I’ll tell you what, walking in that huddle it’s a little bit different this year.

“ I love all the guys that we played with over the past couple years, but when you walk in this huddle, we’ve got big, big dudes, man. Big guys that are very accomplished at what they’ve done in years past, and it’s just, it’s fun. It’s fun to have that new refreshing atmosphere when you walk into the huddle because it gets you excited.”

Here is the clip from Twitter user Chiefs Highlights:

Travis Kelce: “We want another shot on Tampa in LA this year.... we’ve got some BIG, BIG guys on the OL and it gets you excited.... I’m keeping my eyes on where Julio Jones goes! ” pic.twitter.com/VWF8nCNYj6 — CHIEFS HIGHLIGHTS (@ChiefsHighlight) May 25, 2021