New Era pulls specialty Kansas City Royals caps after team threw shade on Twitter

Royals fans haven’t been this united in disliking something since the 2015 playoffs*

*Remember Jose Bautista and Noah Syndergaard?

On Tuesday, New Era rolled out specialty caps for each MLB team, and the Royals version was, well, something to behold:

Here is the description from New Era: “Inspired by their home city, the Kansas City Royals Local Market 59FIFTY Fitted Cap features an embroidered Royals logo at the front panels with city-inspired elements throughout the cap and a team color MLB Batterman logo at the rear. Additional details include a gray undervisor.”

Among the “city-inspired elements” were the area codes 913, 316, 785 and 620. Yep, they forgot to include 816, which is the area code for, you know, Kansas City.

That led the Royals to throw shade on Twitter in a most hilarious fashion, as the team noted the Kansas area codes, the pig and the saxophone:

New bio, who dis? pic.twitter.com/60jhNHRDnZ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 25, 2021

Just hours after that tweet, the caps were no longer available on the New Era website:

Looks like New Era has killed all the local market designs. And not a second too soon. https://t.co/RF8ICT88V4 — Jonathan Kealing (@JKealing) May 25, 2021

Royals fans didn’t hold back on their criticism of the caps. Here is what was being shared on social media.

On Reddit, mmoy11 wrote: “New Era just doesn’t know anything about the city lol”

Another user wrote: “Are we just going to ignore that the only area code of KCMO is missing, yet 620, used by western Kansas, is on this hat? And it appears that all the area codes are in Kansas?

“Actually, I think I figured it out. They literally googled “Kansas City Area Codes” and Google gives results for Kansas area codes on that search, and the idiot just put those on the hat.

“So dumb.”

I swear that hat is just an absolute troll job. — Tyler in Ta Town (@RoyalChiefJhwk) May 25, 2021

Someone has to go full Chris Sale and cut those terrible hats up. Or better yet, burn them. — Jackson Triplett (@Jaxtrip7) May 25, 2021

This looks like someone took a Royals hat to the mall to have stock imagery embroidered on it. https://t.co/b1WWeTPYeN — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) May 25, 2021

Another Reddit user wrote: “I know us from the metro can bicker and be weird about Missouri/Kansas stuff. But frankly it’s refreshing seeing everyone acknowledge these as the abominations they are.”

I wouldn’t accept one of these if they were free. — Jason Lamb (@jasonlambky3) May 25, 2021

My facial reaction upon seeing these caps pic.twitter.com/P9dpBxnZcw — Max Rieper (@maxrieper) May 25, 2021

The first schmuck I see wearing one of these is getting a Nelson Muntz "ha ha" laugh. — The Big White Mint (@RWynne1) May 25, 2021

“I like...!” pic.twitter.com/3GNxDXtOcY — I ain’t got time to read (@shaunk3000) May 25, 2021