Royals’ Whit Merrifield tells of Brady Singer’s unfortunate fall after getting engaged

Kansas City Royals’ Brady Singer pitches to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, April 24, 2021. AP

Not long after the Royals selected Brady Singer with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, a video went viral in Kansas City.

It was of Singer, who was particularly upset about a rain delay during one of his starts at Florida and he let loose with the curse words.

This season, the Royals’ Whit Merrifield has poked fun at Singer whenever there has been a rain delay. Here’s a sample from Saturday:

Anyone know how to delete someones Twitter? https://t.co/jOt4HYzA98 — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) May 22, 2021

There is a small chance that water affects Singer as it did Bruce Willis’ character in “Unbreakable.”

That’s one possible explanation for the unfortunate turn of events for Singer after he was recently engaged.

The happy couple didn’t seem to mind the rain in those photos, but Merrifield shared a story about Singer from that day.

“So he goes off to Big Cedar Lodge, amazing place by the way, beautiful place, great golf courses, a beautiful property, and proposes to his girlfriend, now fiancee, proposes inside and then they’re going outside to take pictures,” Merrifield said on KCSP (610 AM). “Obviously it’s raining pretty hard and as they’re going to set up pictures, he slips and falls into the pool at Big Cedar Lodge. Fully clothed, phone in his pocket, wallet in his pocket.

“Tries to get out, steps on the ledge, slips falls further into the pool. He’s kind of sitting there in his nice wet clothes looking at the photographer. This is only going to happen to him. There’s no one else this can happen to.”

Merrifield said he is trying to determine if there is video of Singer slipping into the pool.

“I’ve got some really good friends over a Big Cedar Lodge that are amazing people that I have done stuff with before and I’m pulling all the stops out to try and find video of this,” Merrifield said. “So if I find it, I’ll let you know but it’s been a grind so far.”

Singer undoubtedly hopes no video ever surfaces.