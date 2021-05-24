Phil Mickelson’s mom tried to give him advice during final round of PGA Championship

A week ago, who would have believed that Phil Mickelson would win the PGA Championship?

Mickelson was a big long shot but made history Sunday as the oldest person to win one of golf’s majors when he finished off the PGA Championship victory at the age of 50.

There were a lot of people pulling for Mickelson to win, but no one wanted to see it happen more than his mother, Mary.

In fact mom had some advice for her son and tried to get it to him while he was on the course. Mickelson’s sister, Tina, shared a text message from their mother. It included a plea with him to “don’t hit bombs or activate calves.”

While you guys were busy on the golf course, I was busy fielding Mom’s “nervous texts”. @PhilMickelson @goodwalkspoiled pic.twitter.com/ZyZZ5xvdRN — Tina Mickelson (@TinaMickelson) May 24, 2021

It just goes to show that no matter how old you are, your parents are always going to be worried about you.

Wondering about the calves comment? During “The Match” last year, Mickelson joked: “I had the coffee, I’ve got to activate the calves and I’ve got to step on one here.”

Mickelson recently played off the “activate the calves” line in a tweet:

As the putts go down, the thumb comes up

Let’s have some fun and activate the thumbs this weekend pic.twitter.com/sOxwMEkBvr — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 21, 2021

Another strong performance in the tournament came from Harry Higgs, who grew up in Overland Park and attended Blue Valley Northwest High School.

Higgs tied for fourth and earned a spot in next year’s Masters.

ARE YOU KIDDING, HARRY HIGGS??



There won't be back-to-back birdies better than that.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/x0Vo4YNnC2 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2021