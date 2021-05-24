For Pete's Sake
Kansas City Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. hit a home run completely out of a stadium
It was a very good weekend for the Royals’ Double-A affiliate, Northwest Arkansas.
Playing in Springfield, Missouri, the Naturals thumped the Cardinals’ affiliate 15-5 on Friday night. First baseman Nick Pratto, the Royals’ first-round pick in 2017, hitting three of Northwest Arkansas’ six home runs.
Catcher MJ Melendez, outfielder Brewer Hicklen and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. each hit a home run in the win. On Saturday, Pratto hit another homer in a 6-5 win and he has a 1.119 on base plus slugging percentage this season.
The Naturals wrapped up the weekend with a 12-5 victory in which Witt hit a double and a massive home run. Witt, the Royals’ top prospect, hit the ball completely out of Hammons Field.
The home run was estimated at 450 feet with an exit velocity of 112 mph:
Witt, the Royals’ top pick in the 2019 draft, turns 21 next month.
Comments