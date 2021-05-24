Kansas City Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. hit a home run completely out of a stadium

Top prospect and former first-round draft pick Bobby Witt Jr. has been giving Royals fans a lot to be excited about already this spring. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

It was a very good weekend for the Royals’ Double-A affiliate, Northwest Arkansas.

Playing in Springfield, Missouri, the Naturals thumped the Cardinals’ affiliate 15-5 on Friday night. First baseman Nick Pratto, the Royals’ first-round pick in 2017, hitting three of Northwest Arkansas’ six home runs.

Catcher MJ Melendez, outfielder Brewer Hicklen and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. each hit a home run in the win. On Saturday, Pratto hit another homer in a 6-5 win and he has a 1.119 on base plus slugging percentage this season.

The Naturals wrapped up the weekend with a 12-5 victory in which Witt hit a double and a massive home run. Witt, the Royals’ top prospect, hit the ball completely out of Hammons Field.

The home run was estimated at 450 feet with an exit velocity of 112 mph:

BOBBY WITT JR. HAS LEFT THE BUILDING



literally...@BwittJr hit it 450 feet, completely out of Hammons Field



112mph off the bat #NWANaturals @Royals pic.twitter.com/ReUV188UL1 — NW Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) May 23, 2021

Bobby Witt Jr. just hit this ball over the GA section behind the fence in LF. My goodness gracious. 2-2 with a HR and a 2B today. pic.twitter.com/W41EgPZpuR — Royals Farm Report (@RoyalsFarm) May 23, 2021

Witt, the Royals’ top pick in the 2019 draft, turns 21 next month.