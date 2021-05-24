Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain made a catch so good fans in the opposing ballpark applauded

It’s been said that baseball is a young man’s game, and perhaps Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is the exception that proves the rule.

Cain, the former Royals star, is now 35 years old and in his 12th season in the majors. But he showed Friday that he can still do some amazing things in the outfield.

The Brewers were playing the Reds at the Great American Ball Park when Cincinnati rookie catcher Tyler Stephenson crushed a pitch toward the left-center field gap. It seemed to be a double but Cain made one of the best catches of his career:

This was the play:

As the Brewers announcers noted, the Reds fans applauded for Cain because it was such an amazing catch.

That’s a good indication that there was something special about Cain’s stellar defensive play.