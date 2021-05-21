For Pete's Sake
Bashaud Breeland’s cryptic tweets have Kansas City fans hoping he returns to Chiefs
Cornerback Bashaud Breeland has started in the last two Super Bowls for the Chiefs, but he’s still looking for employment.
In a story last month on the top remaining NFL free agents, Pro Football Focus included Breeland, who has had two interceptions in each of the last two seasons. He also had one in Super Bowl LIV.
Breeland, who has 17 pass breakups in 27 games with the Chiefs the past two seasons, remains a free agent and apparently is eager to find a home.
The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reported Breeland, 29, visited with the Vikings on Thursday. Hours later, Breeland tweeted an ambiguous message: “You know what to do.”
Was that intended for the Chiefs? The Vikings? Someone asking if they should get rid of their digital camera?
Of course it’s not the latter, but Chiefs and Vikings fans responded to Breeland:
Breeland retweeted this chart from the NFL’s Next Gen Stats:
Then he mentioned the comments he had received about what to do:
This tweet seems to indicate that Breeland is frustrated with where things stand in his search for a new contract:
If nothing else, Breeland has given fans of two teams some tea leaves to read.
