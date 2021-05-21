Bashaud Breeland’s cryptic tweets have Kansas City fans hoping he returns to Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) catches an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, February 2, 2020. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland has started in the last two Super Bowls for the Chiefs, but he’s still looking for employment.

In a story last month on the top remaining NFL free agents, Pro Football Focus included Breeland, who has had two interceptions in each of the last two seasons. He also had one in Super Bowl LIV.

Breeland, who has 17 pass breakups in 27 games with the Chiefs the past two seasons, remains a free agent and apparently is eager to find a home.

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reported Breeland, 29, visited with the Vikings on Thursday. Hours later, Breeland tweeted an ambiguous message: “You know what to do.”

You know what to do — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 21, 2021

Was that intended for the Chiefs? The Vikings? Someone asking if they should get rid of their digital camera?

Of course it’s not the latter, but Chiefs and Vikings fans responded to Breeland:

Let’s go Veach — ChiefsTalk (@DubChiefs) May 21, 2021

We got this revenge tour to get on this year. Come on back to the kingdom — Eric Perkins (@EricPerkins55p) May 21, 2021

Come back to KC https://t.co/EmAiQT8aNh — Lucas Sagar (@LucasSagar15) May 21, 2021

Breeland retweeted this chart from the NFL’s Next Gen Stats:

Then he mentioned the comments he had received about what to do:

I love when they start speculating haha I’m asking for what exactly? They offfered what? Hahaha — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 21, 2021

If yal only knew — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 21, 2021

This tweet seems to indicate that Breeland is frustrated with where things stand in his search for a new contract:

How I’m feeling I really need to be on somebody pod cast tonight hahah — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 21, 2021

If nothing else, Breeland has given fans of two teams some tea leaves to read.