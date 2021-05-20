Royals’ Michael A. Taylor breaks down Kansas City’s ‘defensive play of the year’

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor catches a sacrifice fly hit by Milwaukee Brewers’ Jackie Bradley Jr. to score one run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor turned and ran.

That sort of thing is usually done as self-preservation, but Taylor’s actions played a part in saving the Royals from falling into a hole Wednesday night against the Brewers.

In the sixth inning of the Royals’ 6-4 win at Kauffman Stadium, Milwaukee had a runner at third with one out when Jackie Bradley Jr. crushed a pitch from Royals reliever Jake Brentz. The exit velocity of the ball was 101.3 mph and the it traveled 414 feet.

Those familiar with the dimensions of Kauffman Stadium know that the center field wall is 410 feet from home plate.

So the natural assumption would be that Bradley hit a home run. Instead, Taylor turned it into a very long sacrifice fly that gave Milwaukee a 3-2 lead:

The Brewers took a 3-2 lead but it could've been much worse if not for Michael A. Taylor pic.twitter.com/9aBpzTMI9O — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) May 20, 2021

Here’s another look at the play that Bally Sports Kansas City’s Ryan Lefebvre called the Royals’ “defensive play of the year:”

Worth another look or two or fifty, we won't judge.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/oJIZn20MhT — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 20, 2021

“That’s one of the better catches you’re gonna see on the full run,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “He made that look a whole lot easier than what it was. It was a great catch.”

Taylor traveled 99 feet to make the grab. Statcast said the expected batting average on the play was .640 and it would have been a home run in 19 Major League Baseball stadiums.

“It was basically just directly over my head so I had to pick a side and after that I was just trying to chase it down the best I could,” Taylor said. “He hit it pretty high, so I had a good amount of time to get back there. I was able to check the wall, twice I believe. So I knew where I was and then from there it was just having enough room and luckily here The K you have plenty of room and it was just at the right of the wall.”

Did Taylor know he’d get to the ball?

“It was high enough,” he said, “I felt like I had a chance as long as I didn’t run out of room.”