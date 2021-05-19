For Raiders game, airline offers special flight to Vegas for Kansas City Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce #87 celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari) AP

Barring something dreadful happening between now and November, the Chiefs will play their first game against the Raiders with fans in the stands at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The stadium opened last year, which was the Raiders first season in Vegas after moving from Oakland. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the seats were empty.

That won’t be the case during the 2021 season, and Chiefs fans may be up for taking a weekend trip to Las Vegas to see their team and, who knows, perhaps gamble. If so, Allegiant Airlines is offering a special flight out of Kansas City for the game, which will be played on Nov. 14.

The Business Journal reported the special flight will leave Nov. 12 and return on Nov. 15.

“Allegiant Stadium provides a game-day experience unlike any other,” Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue said in a statement, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We know fans are excited to get back into the stands and support their favorite athletes. Allegiant’s brand of nonstop, affordable flights provide the perfect opportunity for Chiefs fans to travel to Las Vegas.”

If Chiefs fans want to attend the game, it won’t be cheap, no matter what airline they take to Las Vegas.

TicketIQ shows tickets to the Chiefs-Raiders game in Vegas are currently the third-most expensive on the secondary market at $673. Only the Buccaneers-Patriots game in Foxborough ($1,506) and the Ravens’ season-opening game at Las Vegas ($808) are more costly.