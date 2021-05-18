Kansas City Chiefs open presale of 2021 Red Friday flags. Here’s how fans can get one.

Season ticket holders, Casey Strong (left), of Liberty, watched the stage as Zachariah Partney, middle, of Overland Park, waved a Kansas City Chiefs flag during the Red Kingdom pep rally at the Power & Light District on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Special to the Star

Chiefs fans won’t have to worry about not being able to find a Red Friday flag when they go on sale in September in stores and McDonald’s.

The Chiefs on Tuesday announced the Red Friday flags, which come out each year and feature a different design, are available for fans who want to pre-order one (or more).

The flags are the usual size of 20 inches by 30 inches and here’s how they look:

2021 Red Friday flags are available in a limited quantity! All net proceeds benefit @rmhckc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 18, 2021

The cost is $10, and the Chiefs said net proceeds again will go to the Ronald McDonald House.

You can pre-order the flags here and the Chiefs said they will ship to fans no later than Sept. 8. The Chiefs open the season with a game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 12.

There is no word on how long the presale will last but the Chiefs said quantities of the flag are limited.