Cubs player left a Twix bar in left field at Wrigley Field for his former teammate

Washington Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) tips his cap as the former Cub is honored before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, May, 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) AP

The social-media team at Twix was handed a present during Monday night’s Cubs-Nationals game.

The big story line was the return of a pair of former Cubs players to Wrigley Field, including Kyle Schwarber. When he came out to his position in left field in bottom of the first inning, Schwarber found the Cubs’ Kris Bryant had left him a present in the grass: a Twix candy bar.

Bleacher Jeff, a Cubs fan, shared video of Schwarber finding the candy:

KB left @kschwarb12 some candy on the field between innings lol pic.twitter.com/I9uF9oite5 — Bleacher Jeff (@BleacherJeff) May 18, 2021

Looks like there may have been more than one Twix there or perhaps it was a bunch of minis.

Schwarber told reporters he ate the Twix later in the game and soon after this happened:

“I might have to eat a Twix tomorrow. ... Maybe the Twix calmed my nerves down or something like that,” Schwarber said after the game, per The Athletic’s Maria Torres.

That sounds perfect for a Twix commercial, right?

Unfortunately for Schwarber and the Nationals, the Cubs won 7-3.