Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield stars in commercial inspired by ‘Happy Gilmore’

Fans of the classic Adam Sandler movie “Happy Gilmore” likely will get a kick out of a commercial Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield made for the energy drink Sunshine.

Heck, even if you’ve never seen that film, this is a fun commercial.

In the movie, Happy Gilmore is a former hockey player turned professional golfer who is trying to raise money to save his grandmother’s house.

Along the way he records a cheesy commercial for Subway:

Merrfield’s commercial includes relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer in a co-starring role and reliever Scott Barlow makes an appearance, as does Royals staff photographer Jason Hanna.

It is clearly inspired by the “Happy Gilmore” Subway commercial:

Shout out @JasonHannaphoto and @SamShazam_ for putting this together. And shout out to me and @kylezimmer11 for our future Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/iF8LRICSZN — Whit Merrifield (@WhitMerrifield) May 16, 2021

That’s gold, right? Merrifield nailed it as Happy Gilmore.