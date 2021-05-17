For Pete's Sake
Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield stars in commercial inspired by ‘Happy Gilmore’
Fans of the classic Adam Sandler movie “Happy Gilmore” likely will get a kick out of a commercial Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield made for the energy drink Sunshine.
Heck, even if you’ve never seen that film, this is a fun commercial.
In the movie, Happy Gilmore is a former hockey player turned professional golfer who is trying to raise money to save his grandmother’s house.
Along the way he records a cheesy commercial for Subway:
Merrfield’s commercial includes relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer in a co-starring role and reliever Scott Barlow makes an appearance, as does Royals staff photographer Jason Hanna.
It is clearly inspired by the “Happy Gilmore” Subway commercial:
That’s gold, right? Merrifield nailed it as Happy Gilmore.
