Chad Johnson’s family likely hopes Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wins MVP award

Detail of the jersey of Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ocho Cinco, who recently had his name legally changed from Chad Johnson, warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Nick Wass) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Bengals receiver Chad Johnson earned nearly $50 million in his 11-year NFL career, so perhaps wagering money doesn’t intrigue him.

That would explain some of the oddball bets Johnson (who also goes by “Ocho Cinco”) made last week on Bleacher Report’s “DropZone” betting show.

How strange? Well, here is what Johnson said about the Buccaneers repeating as Super Bowl champions.

“My ... lock to win the Super Bowl: Tampa Bay,” he said. “If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t win the Super Bowl, because they have Tom (Brady), so they have the greatest chance regardless of what any other teams do, I’ll give up McDonald’s.”

Yeah, no more McDonald’s for Johnson if someone else wins Super Bowl LVI. That wasn’t even the strangest bet he made.

Johnson saved that for who might win the NFL MVP award for the 2021 season. He said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a lock.

“To win MVP: Patrick Mahomes,” Johnson said. “If Patrick Mahomes doesn’t win MVP this year, I won’t shower for two months.”

Perhaps Johnson’s backup plan involves baths, but his family and friends likely will be hoping Mahomes wins a second MVP award.

Johnson said the Chiefs are his pick to make the Super Bowl out of the AFC.