Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu explains why TD route by Buccaneers in Super Bowl surprised him

Little went right for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, but one big blow was right before halftime.

After the Chiefs had to settle for a field goal to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to eight points with 1:01 left in the second quarter, the Buccaneers drove down for a touchdown that increased their lead to 21-6.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady found Antonio Brown for a 1-yard touchdown pass that came as Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu defended.

That play was brought up by a Texans fan, who used it to criticize Mathieu on Twitter:

Mathieu revealed that the route surprised him because it was different than how Brown had run it up to that point of the season. In fact, it was different from how most receivers run that sort of route, Mathieu said.

Oh, and Mathieu didn’t hold back as he roasted the fan.

“Good route, Good throw... I never saw that on tape, some guys run inside and then back out. He switched it up, he won that rep. I can tell you never played this game & you def ain’t line up against two hall of famers. You’d probably (poop) on yourself knowing your daddy watching.”

Yeah, he didn’t write poop, but that’s why I didn’t embed the tweet here. You can see the tweet here.

Sports Illustrated’s Doug Farrar responded: “Brady’s had those option whip routes since at least XLIX, when the Patriots KILLED the Seahawks with them.”

Mathieu retweeted that message about Super Bowl XLIX.