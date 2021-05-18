GM Brett Veach: It’s ‘an exciting feeling’ for our city to know No. 15 is Chiefs’ QB

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands next to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach before a game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. jawooldridge@kcstar.com

Although he didn’t play a full season during his three years with the Chiefs, receiver Sammy Watkins had a big impact on the offense.

Watkins averaged 12.5 yards per catch and scored eight touchdowns in 34 games. The Chiefs had a 28-6 record (.832 winning percentage).

In his first two seasons with the Chiefs, Watkins caught 24 passes for 464 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown sealed the 2019 AFC Championship Game win over the Titans.

During an interview last week with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was asked about the Chiefs’ plan for replacing Watkins, who signed a free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Sammy was a big part, and it’s been said many times that when he was healthy, our offense was unstoppable at times, so it’ll be tough to replace Sammy,” Veach said. “We’re excited about the players that we have on our roster though, I think we all know how talented Tyreek (Hill) is and we’re all expecting a big step up in Mecole Hardman. Byron Pringle is a guy that’s kept developing and getting better and better year after year.

“Demarcus Robinson we were able to retain, and he has a lot of familiarity in this offense and a lot of experience, and we’re excited about our rookie, Cornell Powell. He was a guy that we felt very fortunate to get there in the fifth round. We were able to add him and a pass receiving tight end in Noah Gray, so those are two bigger bodies.”

Watkins, who is listed at 6 foot 1 and 211 pounds, was one of the Chiefs’ larger receivers, a fact Veach noted. He also mentioned former Browns/Dolphins wide receiver Antonio Callaway is with the Chiefs.

Callaway is 5-11 and 200 pounds.

“Obviously Sammy was a bigger body, helped work the middle of the field with Travis (Kelce), but now being able to bring in a pass-receiving tight end takes pressure off Travis. ... Then having a bigger body receiver that can really be a post type player for us in Cornell Powell, we’re excited to work both those guys in,” Veach said.

“And listen, Antonio Callaway is here too, and he’s been having obviously just all virtual meetings now, but we’d like to think that if we can get him up and running, he’ll be able to add another set of speed. We’re excited. We think we have a lot of talent, there’s gonna be a lot of competition at that position, and inevitably if we get Pat (quarterback Patrick Mahomes) time, those receivers will get open.”

‘The best player in the NFL’

Mahomes, even without time, was able to make some amazing throws during Super Bowl LV. Florio mentioned that performance during the interview.

“I’m certainly biased, but you know he’s the best player in the NFL and that’s comforting to know that you’ve got a great head coach and you have a generational talent. At every level he competes. The way he prepares, the way he leads, still humble, still hungry,” Veach said. “And listen, we’re very fortunate to have him. Now it was our job to go out there and make sure that he’s protected and continue to give him weapons.

“But it’s certainly an exciting feeling for us, for our organization, for our city to know that you know when the game’s kicked off on Sunday that No. 15 is our quarterback.”

Florio talked about Mahomes’ running ability and how he can extend a play to pick up a first down when it seems like the Chiefs might otherwise be forced to punt.

The downside to that is potential wear and tear on Mahomes. Veach was asked the best way to strike a balance.

“I’ll leave that one in the hands of coach Reid and our playcallers,” Veach said. “It’s funny, a lot of these teams are heavy RPO teams and there are a lot of times where Pat’s making his own call and his own check. ... There’s been countless numbers of games and carries by Pat where coach and I would joke after the game, coach would say you know I told Pat to make sure he’s giving or he’s pitching, he’s not running the ball.

“But it’s one of those things, it’s about that fine line. I mean, he’s such a competitor and you can give him all the warnings, but once he’s on that field, he wants to go out there, he wants to dominate and he wants to put his team in the best position possible and unfortunately sometimes for us, he’ll throw his body around. ...

“You’d like to think as these players go on from year to year, they learn a little bit more and a little bit more. And certainly with Pat, we want to exercise the utmost caution with him and I think he understands that, but it’s just something that coaches work on ... to try and control the emotions and the competitiveness. Unfortunately with Pat, he’s such a fierce competitor, it’s tough to do.”

There is much more to the interview, which you can listen to here.