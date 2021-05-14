These are some of new Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes’ top highlights

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes reacts after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo) AP

One of new Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes’ interceptions was against a quarterback KC fans loved to hate: Philip Rivers.

Hughes, who was acquired Thursday by the Chiefs in a trade with the Vikings, has appeared in just 24 games over three seasons. In 2018, a torn ACL limited Hughes to six games as a rookie and he appeared in just four games in 2020 because of a neck injury, as NFL.com reported.

So there aren’t a lot of Hughes highlights, but here are some, starting with that interception of Rivers:

Mike Hughes with his 2nd career INT#Vikingspic.twitter.com/nEihqlwzRQ — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) December 15, 2019

Hughes broke up this play in the end zone when it seemed that Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf was going to score:

In his rookie season, Hughes had a pick-six on a Jimmy Garoppolo pass:

Here is a breakdown of Hughes breaking up a pass against the Cowboys: