For Pete's Sake
These are some of new Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes’ top highlights
One of new Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes’ interceptions was against a quarterback KC fans loved to hate: Philip Rivers.
Hughes, who was acquired Thursday by the Chiefs in a trade with the Vikings, has appeared in just 24 games over three seasons. In 2018, a torn ACL limited Hughes to six games as a rookie and he appeared in just four games in 2020 because of a neck injury, as NFL.com reported.
So there aren’t a lot of Hughes highlights, but here are some, starting with that interception of Rivers:
Hughes broke up this play in the end zone when it seemed that Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf was going to score:
In his rookie season, Hughes had a pick-six on a Jimmy Garoppolo pass:
Here is a breakdown of Hughes breaking up a pass against the Cowboys:
Comments