Former player: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes will go ‘scorched earth’ on NFL this season

Motivation shouldn’t be a problem for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 season.

Losing Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a lopsided score will leave Mahomes and his teammates seeking revenge like John Wick or The Bride from “Kill Bill”.

Naturally, the Chiefs won’t actually have weapons on the field, but they will use the Super Bowl defeat to their advantage.

So says former Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears. Speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Spears says he thinks Mahomes will go “scorched earth” on the rest of the NFL. Spears compared Mahomes’ mind-set to that of LeBron James, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA Finals championship one year after losing to the Warriors.

“This is my belief: that Patrick Mahomes will be scorched earth like LeBron was the year after he lost to the Golden State Warriors,” Spears said. “I think that mentality is going to infiltrate the Kansas City Chiefs team, and from his leadership and Andy Reid and those guys remembering what happened to them in the last game of the season, you may see a different animal from this football team.

“And to me that is scary and to me there is no team, including the Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that is safe if Patrick Mahomes in the Kansas City Chiefs are playing with that type of mind-set and fully healthy.”

Spears made the comment after Mike Greenberg predicted the Browns would beat the Chiefs in the season opener.

