Royals’ Kyle Zimmer faced his brother, and their mom should be happy with the outcome

Royals pitcher Kyle Zimmer was thrilled when his brother, Bradley, was selected in the first round of the 2014 draft. But Kyle Zimmer also knew there was a chance he and his brother would face off in a game at some point.

That’s because Bradley was selected by Cleveland two years after Kyle was drafted by the Royals, meaning they would be division rivals.

Both players have had their ups and downs, with Bradley bouncing between the majors and minors the last five seasons. Kyle Zimmer has spent the past three seasons with the Royals, but he’s currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha, which played at Columbus on Wednesday night.

The Clippers are Cleveland’s Triple-A affiliate and the big Zimmer vs. Zimmer moment finally happened.

It was something their mother, Cathy, had dreaded.

In a story last year by Alec Lewis and Zack Meisel of the Athletic, Cathy was asked about a potential matchup between her sons.

“I think I’ll have a knot in my stomach and feel all kinds of anxiety, because I’ll feel really bad for the one that comes out on top,” she said. “I want them both to do well.”

Mom should be happy with how things turned out Wednesday night.

Kyle came on in relief in the eighth inning and struck out the first batter. He then got into a bit of a jam by walking a pair of Clippers players before getting a big strikeout.

That’s when Bradley stepped to the plate and fell behind 1-2. He then stroked a single to left field and the throw to third base caught the runner who had been on first.

The out was recorded before the runner on second scored, so Kyle didn’t allow a run, and Bradley got a hit. See? Mom has to be happy.

Here is the moment, and Kyle is well aware that his brother is batting 1.000 against him.

May have won the battle...but the war is far from over @Bzimmer5 https://t.co/jm1nFiMlvu — Kyle Zimmer (@kylezimmer11) May 13, 2021

Omaha scored a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning and won 5-4. The winning pitcher? Kyle Zimmer.